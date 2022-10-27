Wild Grief uses nature to help people cope with loss

WASHINGTON STATE - Wild Grief is peer support that takes place in nature. The organization was founded in 2015 and started hosting backpacking trips for teens in 2018. Today, the organization has expanded to provide grief peer support services for all ages.
The group uses nature to help people connect with their feelings of loss and to process them in a healthy manner. According to the Director of Wild Grief Monica Anney, nature is something people can compare their feelings to.
"You look around you and there are many things that are dying or transforming in some way or just emerging so there's just a lot of metaphors, we can connect to," Anney said.
The nonprofit offers backing packing trips for teens, camping trips for families, hiking trips for young adults, day hikes and virtual hike sessions. All at no cost.
The virtual hike session called Hike Habit allows people from all over the country to participate in grief support. People register online and meet with a peer support group over Zoom, take a walk or hike on their own, then come back to Zoom and talk about their experience.
Julia Clevinger learned about Wild Grief through an ad on social media and began attending the virtual sessions during the pandemic. While the program is in Washington, she was living in Utah at the time.
Clevinger lost her mom to a degenerative spine disease at a young age.
"She was my single mom so there I was with just a month of high school left with no parents and not really sure what to do next," she said.
The feelings of loss and sadness followed her for years after her mother died. Clevinger said the virtual sessions really helped her.
"We were just there to coexist and share our time with each other and our stories," she said. "I found the group I was in was really supportive and there was no pressure to be doing better."
Anney said spending time in nature and people coming together to share grief experiences is a winning combination. She said for many teens who are reluctant to go to peer support groups, Wild Grief is more appealing to them.
"We get feedback from teens all the time who say 'I never wanted to participate in grief services before, but this looked like something that would actually be fun and an adventure,'" she said.
That was the case for Clevinger, she coped with her mother's death by not talking about it, only causing the feelings to pile up inside of her. Now, she's a guide for Wild Grief and wants to help others experiencing the same emotions.
"I wish when my mom had died, that somebody had talked to me about what it was like to lose a parent," Clevinger said. "I didn't have anyone in my corner, it felt like, so I think guiding with wild grief now, I get to be that person for our teenagers and say it happened to me too. I wasn't okay, but I am now."
Wild Grief hosts Hike Habit once a month in person and virtually. They also have other activities you can attend throughout the year.
If you are looking for more traditional grief counseling services, you can also check out Grief Recovery Yakima and Chaplaincy Grief Care.
