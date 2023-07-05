SEATTLE, Wash.- As wildfire smoke creates hazy conditions around the Pacific Northwest the Washington Poison Center is reminding residents of the dangers of breathing smoke.
Wildfire smoke can lead to minor symptoms such as coughing, wheezing, itchy eyes, sore throats and runny noses to serious health effects for children, the elderly or those with pre-existing conditions.
There are some simple steps to take to protect yourself from harmful wildfire smoke this summer. Stay up to date with the latest air quality conditions and wildfire activity on the Washington state Smoke Blog.
Tips from the Washington Poison Center to stay safe from wildfire smoke:
- Keep the air in your home clean: close all windows and doors, use an air purifier or create your own box fan filter.
- Use masks when appropriate: cloth and surgical masks don't filter smoke particles. N95 masks do filter smoke particles.
- Know where to go for relief: if you are unable to keep the air in your home clean go somewhere with working air conditioning.
- Get relief: use artificial tears to flush smoke from your eyes. Stay well hydrated and reduce physical activity.
- Have an evacuation plan: create an emergency kit, plan a route and have a map.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.