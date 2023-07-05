Authorities have more than doubled the number of people battling a wildfire that has burned structures and forced the evacuation of homes in southwestern Washington near the Columbia River Gorge. The blaze that began Sunday in the unincorporated area of Underwood across from Hood River, Oregon, had burned about 546 acres and was 5% contained as of Wednesday, authorities posted on Facebook. Nearly 375 people are fighting the fire and more are on the way, according to the post. A separate brush fire that started Tuesday afternoon was also threatening homes and prompting evacuations with some evacuations lowered Wednesday near the western Washington city of Shelton.