YAKIMA COUNTY,WA- An 80-acre and growing wildfire is burning in the Snyder Springs area of the U.S. Forest Service - Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. It is moving north into Clover Springs with the potential into the Bumping Lake area.
 
Yak Fire

The red "X" is the approximate location of the wildfire. 
Forest Rangers and the Office of Emergency Management will be out notifying people about evacuation levels as the fire progresses. Right now there are 
are Level 1 evacuations from The Woodshed to Bumping Lake River Rd. Level 1 is Be Ready. Prepare, Monitor, and pack your valuables. Find solutions for your livestock and animals.
There are Level 2 evacuations along Bumping Lake River Rd to Bumping Lake. Level 2 is Be Set. Be set to evacuate at a moment's notice. Let family members know you may have to leave so they know where you are.
Potential road closures tonight or tomorrow will be FS roads 1500, 1600, 1706, and 1709.
 

