Weather Alert

...DRY AND BREEZY CONDITIONS IN THE LOWER COLUMBIA BASIN OF WASHINGTON AND OREGON THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING... .A dry cold front will move across the region today, resulting in breezy to locally windy conditions in the afternoon and evening. With warm afternoon temperatures, humidities will fall to between 12 and 20 percent. These winds and low humidities will result in critical fire weather conditions this afternoon and early evening. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641, WA641, AND WA675... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and 675 Eastern Washington Southern Columbia Basin. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...12 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...The gusty winds combined with low relative humidities will lead to critical fire danger, allowing for rapid spread of existing fires and any new fires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&