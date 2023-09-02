BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – A wildfire in Yellepit grew to over an estimated 2,000 acres overnight, according to Benton County Fire District 1.
In a series of Facebook posts, BCFD 1’s Jenna Kochenauer said crews received information at 6:11 p.m. on Friday about a wildfire in the area. At the time, the fire was estimated to be about 650 acres, and crews said they would be mopping out throughout the night.
Earlier this morning, BCFD 1 said the fire grew overnight and crews would request more support to help contain it.
Kochenauer said that no buildings or crops are in danger since the fire is burning in a remote area. BCFD 1 believe the fire was caused by a car in the area, but that is still under investigation.
