YAKIMA COUNTY - The Department of Natural Resources launched a campaign called Wildfire Ready Neighbors to help people prepare for wildfire season by teaching them how to prepare their homes.
The campaign was first launched as a pilot program last year in Spokane County, Okanogan County and Chelan County and had lots of success.
By visiting wildfireready.com, people can find tips to prepare their home from wildfires. People can also sign up to get a home visit by local firefighter or the Department of Natural Resources so they can make fire safety recommendations.
In the pilot counties, 50% of people registered asked for home visits. Now, the program is available in Yakima County and it will be be in Kittitas and Klickitat Counties soon too.
Last year, in Yakima County alone 107 thousand acres of land burned. Hilary Franz, the Commissioner of Public Lands, said this program will allow everyone to do their part to prevent wildfires.
"Knowing that we are really struggling with the number of people who are at risk, we had to do something to empower our communities," Franz said. "Empower our homeowners to take action, to also join in this fight against wildfires by protecting their home and taking action."
Two people who chose to participate in the program by becoming neighborhood captains are Bob and Sherry Rheaume. They've lived on Falcon Ridge for three and a half years. Falcon Ridge is one of the most at risk communities for wildfire in Yakima County; so the couple wanted to learn how to protect themselves.
"As we began to know the community, I liked them, I wanted to help save them too," Sherry said.
The Rheaumes received a grant from Wildfire Ready Neighbors as captains to help clean up fire hazards in their neighborhood. Bob said he hired a someone with a woodchipper to come dispense of the brush in people's yards.
"There's just no other way to get through life unless we're in this together," Sherry said.
Some changes needed to make your home fire safe, you may be able to do yourself, others may require additional help.
"There will be costs to this depending on what actions need to take place but the cost of not doing anything are far larger the loss to the home, the loss of lives, the risk to our firefighters is so much more significant," Franz said.
However, there are grants that can help with costs of cleaning up fire hazards. These grants are available to local fire stations and communities through the Wildfire Ready Neighbors Program or the county.
The Yakima County Fire Marshal said people can sign up their neighborhoods as fire safe neighborhoods and get funding each year to remove fire hazards.
The West Valley Fire Chief Nathan Craig warns to prepare your home as soon as possible because you never know when a fire will strike and don't be fooled by the location of your home.
"We have a lot of sage in Yakima County and we have just as much risk in this sage as we do up in the timber in Umtanum," Craig said.
If you sign up before June 19, you'll be entered into a raffle to win a $300 Costal Farm and Ranch gift card, but there is no deadline to register.
