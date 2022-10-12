RONALD, Wash.-
Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz joined residents, community leaders, and local fire districts to announce the full expansion of Wildfire Ready Neighbors throughout Kittitas, Klickitat, and Okanogan Counties.
According to a WA Department of Natural Resources press release, the Wildfire Ready Neighbors initiative provides homeowners, renters, and landowners access to advice, resources, and tools to prepare for wildfires year round.
"Wildfire Ready Neighbors is part of the comprehensive strategy to better prepare our communities," Commissioner Franz said during the announcement.
Wildfire Ready Neighbors is bringing communities together to take collective action by:
Helping residents in high-risk communities assess risks and take action to protect property.
Raising awareness in receiving free wildfire readiness plans.
Building understanding of local and state resources available with risk reduction activities.
"Everyone can become more wildfire ready, and this initiative is meant to meet the needs of every resident, whether they are already on the road to preparedness or are just becoming aware of the need to take action," Commissioner Franz said.
