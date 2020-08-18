YAKIMA, WA- As wildfires continue, protect yourself and your family by avoiding going outdoors as much as possible.

Wildfire smoke contains high levels of small particles (PM 2.5) which can get into your eyes and lungs and cause a range of health problems:

Trouble breathing

Coughing

Stinging eyes

Irritated sinuses

Headaches

Asthma attack

Chest pain-

Fast heartbeat

Breathing in wildfire smoke can also weaken your lungs and immune system, making you more susceptible to respiratory infections including COVID-19. Individuals with COVID-19 may also be at more risk for negative health effects from wildfire smoke exposure because of compromised immune function. Populations sensitive to wildfire smoke exposure include individuals with chronic health conditions (such as those with chronic lung disease, heart disease and stroke survivors), children, pregnant women, and people over 65 years of age. Some of these groups are also those at most risk of COVID-19 and should seek medical attention immediately if they experience severe symptoms such as chest pain or difficulty breathing.

Everyone should take precautions against wildfire smoke, including high risk groups:

Stay indoors when possible

Limit physical activity outdoors

Ensure windows, doors, and vents are closed while at home and driving in your car

Do not add to indoor pollution by using vacuums, candles, fireplaces, or gas stoves

Create a clean room in the house using High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters for health impaired family members Wear a cloth face covering in public places to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Cloth face coverings do not protect you from wildfire smoke.

Call your health care provider if you have any questions or your symptoms worsen. For more information:

Washington Smoke Information http://wasmoke.blogspot.com/p/national-interagency-fireinformation.html

Washington’s Air Monitoring Network https://fortress.wa.gov/ecy/enviwa/