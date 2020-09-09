Wildfires close some Oregon state parks and prompt statewide fire ban for all state parks

SALEM, OR - Dangerous fire conditions and spreading wildfires across the state has prompted Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) to issue a statewide fire ban and close some parks.

Park Closures

The following parks are closed to all visitors until further notice or unless otherwise noted:

Silver Falls State Park near Silverton

Detroit Lake campground and Mongold day-use area near Detroit

North Santiam State Park near Mehama

Collier Memorial State Park near Klamath Falls, closed the remainder of September, which is when its normal camping season ends

These parks were evacuated early Tuesday. Information for evacuation centers, which are not operated by OPRD, will be published at stateparks.oregon.gov when it is available.

Additionally, these parks closed the afternoon of Sep. 8 with visitors now leaving:

All state parks and boat ramps on Fall Creek Reservoir — including Winberry day-use area, North Shore day-use area and Cascara campground — are closed until further notice

Cape Lookout State Park near Tillamook will close through Sep. 10 due to power outages and limited water supply related to high winds

Campers with reservations at closed parks will be issued refunds. Refund details and dates are posted on our Fire Information Page.

Many parks remain open, but are experiencing poor air quality and frequent power outages. Power failure could happen at any park without notice.

“It’s best not to visit any state parks until conditions improve,” said OPRD Associate Director Chris Havel. “If you do travel to a park, or anywhere else for that matter, give space to emergency personnel and be prepared for unexpected closures.”

Statewide fire ban

Effective Sep. 8, all state parks are under a fire ban, including campgrounds, day-use areas and beaches. The ban includes wood, charcoal briquettes, candles, tiki torches and other devices that emit flames or embers. Propane stoves and other cooking devices that have a shutoff valve are also prohibited. The fire ban will be lifted as conditions improve and in coordination with state and local fire officials. Check our Fire Information Page for updates.

“With conditions changing rapidly, our top priority remains the safety of visitors and staff,” said OPRD Director Lisa Sumption. “Thanks to all for your patience and help in protecting the state’s parks and natural areas.”