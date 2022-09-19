WASHINGTON STATE.-
Wildfires, smoke, and late-summer heat are creating tough and hazardous conditions for farmworkers across Washington.
The dry, hot, and smoky conditions are prompting some farmworkers to call for greater protections against the elements.
Washington News Service (WNS), spoke to one farmworker, Alfredo Juarez, in northwestern Washington, concerning last week's unhealthy air quality.
"There was an alert for people to stay home. The farmworkers kept on working. They didn't have masks to work. So it's very dangerous," Juarez said.
Community to Community Development, an organization dedicated to food sovereignty and immigrant rights has been distributing N95 masks to farmworkers in Washington.
Governor Jay Inslee's Office says they are looking for ways to protect farmworkers, but that declaring a climate emergency is not currently being considered.
