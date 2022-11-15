Applications open for Benton County business funding

PENDLETON, Ore. — A Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Reservation community fund, the Wildhorse Foundation, is awarding 16 organizations with grant funding for the third quarter of 2023, allocating a total of $236,923 in funding. The funding went to public health, public safety, arts, education and/or cultural activities-based projects, each receiving amounts between $3,750 and $20,000, according to the press release from the Wildhorse Foundation. 

“Despite seeing a drastic reduction in the number of applications we’ve been receiving, we’ll still manage to award over $1 million again this year,” said Foundation Administrator Mary Liberty-Traughber. “We’d really like to see a larger number of applications each quarter. We’d also like to see applicants who’ve never applied before.” 

Funding allocations: 