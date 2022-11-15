PENDLETON, Ore. — A Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Reservation community fund, the Wildhorse Foundation, is awarding 16 organizations with grant funding for the third quarter of 2023, allocating a total of $236,923 in funding. The funding went to public health, public safety, arts, education and/or cultural activities-based projects, each receiving amounts between $3,750 and $20,000, according to the press release from the Wildhorse Foundation.
“Despite seeing a drastic reduction in the number of applications we’ve been receiving, we’ll still manage to award over $1 million again this year,” said Foundation Administrator Mary Liberty-Traughber. “We’d really like to see a larger number of applications each quarter. We’d also like to see applicants who’ve never applied before.”
Funding allocations:
Athena’s Gem, Inc. in Athena received $8,660 for the Gem Theatre Occupancy Project
Chief Joseph Days Rodeo in Joseph received $20,000 to finish the ceiling and electrical in the Thunder Room
Color Outside the Lines in Portland received $7,000 for art outreach to foster kids and Native youth
Columbia Basin College Foundation in Pasco, Wash. received $3,750 for a food pantry on the Richland campus
Edith Bishel Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired in Kennewick, Wash. received $5,000 to aid low-income patients
Fundamental Needs Inc. in Dolores, Colorado received $20,000 for the Oasis Project for Clean Water Systems
Neighbor 2 Neighbor Pendleton, Inc. received $20,000 for winter shelter for homeless people
North Powder Rural Fire Protection District received $19,813 for equipment for responding to remote locations
Oregon TRIO Association in Astoria received $5,000 for Tech Resources for students in need
Pilot Rock School District received $20,000 for a district-wide music program expansion
Skyline Adventures in Dayton received $7,700 for the Adaptive Skiing for disabled veterans project
The STAR Project in Walla Walla, Wash. received $20,000 for the HOOP transitional program
Umatilla County Historical Society in Pendleton received $20,000 for the Heritage Station Museum lobby remodel
Union County Fair Association in La Grande received $20,000 for the Furniture for Community Building project
Valley Residential Services in Walla Walla, Wash. received $20,000 for disabled adult home repair
Wallowa School District received $20,000 for restoration following the recent historic hailstorm
