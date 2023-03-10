PENDLETON, Ore.-
The Wildhorse Foundation announced it awarded a record amount of grant funding for the fourth quarter of 2022.
According to a Wildhorse press release the $390,992 awarded in the fourth quarter was a record for the most the Foundation has ever awarded in a single quarter.
29 organizations received grants for projects relating to health, public safety, arts, education, and cultural activities according to today's press release.
“We were happy to see an increase in the number of applications for the quarter,” said Foundation Administrator Mary Liberty-Traughber. “Applicant numbers really dropped in 2021 but we’ve been working hard at outreach and it appears to be helping.”
Organizations awarded grants for the fourth quarter of 2022:
- A Smile for Kids (ASK). Redmond, OR. $9,600.
- American Red Cross of Central and Southeastern WA, Seattle. $20,000.
- Athena Weston Youth Sports. Athena, OR. $19,025.
- Blue Mountain Humane Society. Walla Walla, WA. $20,000.
- Blue Mountain Old-Time Fiddlers' Association. Union, OR. $2,500.
- Blue Mountain Single Track Trails Club. La Grande, OR. $20,000.
- Building Healthy Families. Enterprise, OR. $3,800.
- Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington. Walla Walla, WA. $10,182.
- City of Elgin Ambulance Service. Elgin, OR. $14,260.
- La Grande Fire Department. La Grande, OR. $20,000.
- College Possible. Portland, OR. $5,000.
- Gesa Power House Theater. Walla Walla, WA. $20,000.
- Good Shepherd Community Health Outreach. Hermiston, OR. $3,600.
- Joseph Center for Arts and Culture. Joseph, OR. $19,150.
- Little League Baseball, Inc. Pilot Rock, OR. $10,000.
- Mountain High Broncs and Bulls. Enterprise, OR. $13,772.
- Music Camps @ Wallowa Lake. La Grande, OR. $7,500.
- OR Native American Chamber. Portland, OR. $20,000.
- Pacific Northwest Veterans Alliance. Hermiston, OR. $20,000.
- Pendleton Chamber of Commerce. Pendleton, OR. $19,500.
- Reach Out and Read, Inc. Boston, MA. $10,000.
- The Little Theatre of Walla Walla. Walla Walla, WA. $9,200.
- United Way of the Blue Mountains. Walla Walla, WA. $20,000.
- Walla Walla Chamber Music Festival. Walla Walla, WA. $10,000.
- Walla Walla Choral Society. Walla Walla, WA. $2,500.
- Wallowa County ESD. Enterprise, OR. $20,000.
- Washington Water Trust. Seattle, WA. $20,000.
- YMCA. Walla Walla, WA. $6,095.
- Young Musicians and Artists, Inc. Portland, OR. $15,308.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.