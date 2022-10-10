PENDLETON, Ore.-
October, 10, is National Indigenous Peoples' Day and Wildhorse Resort and Casino is hosting an Indigenous Marketplace featuring arts and craft vendors from around the region.
Vendors are able to set up shop rent-free at the marketplace that showcases local and regional handmade, one-of-a-kind items.
Rose Sampson, owner of Rose's Native Design in Toppenish was one of the vendors participating in the Indigenous Markeptplace.
"I love to make native art work. I love to share it with everybody when I make things and people appreciate it. That's good for my heart as well as theirs," Sampson said.
The Indigenous Marketplace at Wildhorse runs through Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
