PENDLETON, Ore.- The Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic's final round was canceled Sunday due to hazardous air quality conditions.
After 36 holes, being 12-under par and holding a three-stroke lead, Xiaowen Yin was awarded the championship trophy and a Native American beaded medallion earlier today.
Wildhorse Resort & Casino said the air quality index (AQI) which exceeded 330 was too high to play the final round today.
As per LPGA AQI guidelines, the environment was categorized as "hazardous" and the tournament needed to be delayed, suspended or canceled.
Forecasts did not show the air quality improving to a safe level on Monday, causing the final round to be canceled.
"The safety of our athletes, volunteers, and staff is of the utmost importance,” said Epson Tour Chief Business and Operations Officer Jody Brothers. “I’m disappointed for the athletes, our tremendous sponsor Wildhorse Resort & Casino, and the fans who were here to see an exciting finish."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.