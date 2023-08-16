PENDLETON, Ore.- The Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic tees of in Pendleton Friday August 18.
More than 100 woman athletes representing 40 countries, will compete for the chance to join the LPGA tour next season.
Fans will have the opportunity to cheer for local athletes competing in the tournament including Ellie Slama and Gigi Stoll, two Oregon natives.
“Pendleton is proud to host the only Epson Tour LPGA qualifying tournament played in Oregon this year," said Wildhorse CEO Gary George. “From global stars to local heroes, there is something for everyone to cheer for this weekend at the Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic and we can’t wait to welcome back our friends, neighbors, and golf aficionados to the Wildhorse Resort & Casino.”
The Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic in an official qualifying event on the Epson Tour.
Winners of the 2023 Wildhorse Ladies Gold Classic will take hon $200,00 in prize money.
Tournament tee times this Friday and Saturday are 7:00 a.m. and 11:50 a.m.
Event tickets are still available to purchase, anyone 12 and older must purchase a ticket.
