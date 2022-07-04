Wildhorse Pow Wow returns successfully after two-year hiatus

PENDLETON, Ore. — The Wildhorse Resort & Casino brought back its Wildhorse Pow Wow after two years off, bringing Native American dancers and drummers together in celebration. From June 30 to July 3, Native Americans and First Nations people participated in cultural and spiritual traditions, including drumming, singing, dancing and competition.
People came from all across the U.S. and Canada to celebrate their Indigenous heritage and pass traditions down to youth. Spectators of all heritages were welcome to watch for free.
The Pow Wow was emceed by Jerry Meninick, Fred Hill and Thomas Morning Owl. The Host Drum was Southern Style, from Montezuma Creek, Utah.
The event began with Pow Wow Comedy at the Rivers Event Center, featuring Mark Yaffee and headliner Tonia Jo Hall, with alter ego Auntie Beachress.
Competitions began July 1 and lasted through afternoon July 3. Over $90,000 was awarded to performance winners across various categories. Drummers competed in hand drum and contest drums, dancers in traditional, fancy, golden age, grass, chicken, jingle and more. There were also special dances in categories like elder, cowgirl and war bonnet.
Vendors offered traditional foods, Native American items made by hand, art and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.