PORTLAND, Ore.-
A Federal Grand Jury indicted Javier Francisco Vigil, 51, of Umatilla County for his role in the robbery of Wildhorse Resort and Casino on August, 17, and for firing at least one round at a Tribal Police Officer.
Vigil appeared in Federal Court on Thursday, September, 15. According to a press release from the Oregon U.S. Attorney's Office, he was arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and was detained pending a 4 day jury trial that is set to begin on November, 1.
Court documents allege that Vigil entered Wildhorse Casino on the afternoon of August, 17, pulled out a gun and demanded $1 million from a teller. He left the casino with around $70,000 and exchanged fire with a Tribal Police Officer before being taken into custody.
The Federal Grand Jury Indictment charges Vigil with:
Attempted murder.
Assault with the attempt to commit murder.
Assault with a deadly weapon.
Interfering with commerce through robbery.
Using and carrying a firearm during a crime of violence.
Illegal possession of a firearm as a felon.
If convicted, Vigil faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in Federal Prison, 3 years supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.
