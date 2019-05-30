RICHLAND,WA - Firefighters and 16 recruits from the local firefighter academy prepared for wildland fires by lighting a prescribed burn.

The area of land they burned was right next to the Benton Emergency Services.

The purpose of this training was to dig a defensible fire line, then teach the recruits how to light brush and manage a prescribed burn.

"We fight fire out here a lot of times so we can eliminate the fire, if we can eliminate the fuel in front of the fire front we've put the fire out effectively," says Captain, Adam Hardgrove with Richland Fire.

The fire line the crews did ideally protects native plants, insects and if there are valuables, such as your home.

This training also teaches them wildland fire skills.

These wildland fire trainings happen one to two times a year.

Firefighters want to remind you that as fire season nears, it is important you build a defensible space around your home.

You can find tips here: https://www.nfpa.org/Public-Education/By-topic/Wildfire/Preparing-homes-for-wildfire