WENATCHEE, Wash.-The Forest Service is looking to hire 150 Wildland Firefighter positions across Washington and Oregon.
An in-person recruiting event will be held in Wenatchee on September 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest Supervisors Office at 215 Melondy Ln.
A list of positions and duty locations is available through the Forest Service's Regional Fire Hire webpage.
Permanent seasonal positions on hand crews, engine crews, hotshot crews, and more are available according to the Forest Service.
Applications can also be filled out online through USAJOBS between August 31 and September 29. More information is also available through the National Wildland Firefighting Hiring webpage.
