COLUMBIA BASIN, Wash. —
Each winter, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the USFWS Fish and Wildlife Office counts and catch pygmy rabbits; this year, they were joined by wildlife biologist and Wildlife Nation host Jeff Corwin.
Pygmy rabbits lived across Central Washington at one point, but development and wildfire together have reduced their habitats to two small parts of the Columbia Basin. The two pygmy rabbit populations are found in southern Douglas County, in the Sagebrush Flat area and in northern Grant County, in the Beezley Hills.
The species is the smallest rabbit in North America, pushing 16 ounces and a maximum 12 inches long. Their minimal population numbers got pygmy rabbits protected under the Endangered Species Act.
Pygmy rabbits use sagebrush for both nutrition and shelter. Reintroduction efforts were undone with each years’ wildfires. In the event of a wildfire, even rabbits that survive the flames are left without a habitable environment. WDFW says it takes 15-20 years for areas to become habitable for pygmy rabbits after a wildfire.
Corwin joined crews in catching the rabbits, counting them and conducting health assessments. The conservation work will be highlighted on an Earth Day episode of Wildlife Nation, airing at 9 a.m. Pacific Time on April 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.