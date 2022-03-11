Wash. —
This weekend, for Daylight Saving Time, we will all set our clocks forward an hour. Early Sunday morning, many smartphones will automatically spring forward from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m.
But the tradition is being contested among legislators, some of whom think the practice should be done away with altogether. One of these legislators is Senator Patty Murray (D-WA).
“I don’t know a single person who wants the sun to set at four o’clock in the afternoon during the winter—which it currently does for us here on the West Coast,” said Murray. “Changing our clocks twice a year is an absolutely antiquated and ridiculous tradition—any parent who has worked so hard to get a newborn or toddler on a regular sleeping schedule gets it.”
Murray is calling on Congress to pass the Sunshine Protection Act. She says Congress can walk and stop the clocks from changing, which she believes is overdue.
