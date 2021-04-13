TRI-CITIES, WA - Have you ever dreamt of becoming the next Miss Tri-Cities? Now is your chance: the Miss Tri-Cities Scholarship Program is once again recruiting candidates.
Despite pandemic setbacks, the competition is set to return to the area in July to crown Miss Tri-Cities and Miss Tri-Cities Outstanding Teen 2021. Winning candidates will go on to compete for the title of Miss Washington.
Listen as Miss Tri-Cities 2020, McKenzie Kennedy, shares her experience in the Miss America Organization and how other young women can apply.
Applications will be accepted until April 30th, 2021.
To apply, visit misstricities.org.