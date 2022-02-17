Richland, WA - Thursday morning, William Wiley Elementary School put together several bags that will help feed their students.
Since some parents rely on school meals to feed their kids and schools were closed, staff from the school decided to gather food to give back to their students.
Principal Paul Chartrand says many students rely on school lunch and last night he decided to email some of the staff and parents to get together and help their students.
The food pick up was available to all families with students in need and Principal Chartrand says that he is offering to deliver some food to parents that are in need.
Staff members were able to gather enough food to fill the bed of the Principal's truck.
One kindergarten teacher says they were happy to get the email from the Principal and help our their students.
About 40 staff and parents showed up to help and set up to hand out food in three areas. Copper Mountain, in front of the school and at the Bombing Range Sports Complex.
Other schools in the district joined in to hand out food to their students as well.
Charlotte Williams, a local who owns a food truck is offering a free order of biscuits and gravy to students in the Richland School District that show an ID.