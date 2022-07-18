William Wiley Elementary's Administrative Assistant named Employee of the Year

PASCO, Wash. – Administrative Assistant at William Wiley Elementary in Richland, Stephanie O’Brien-Green, has been named District 123's Regional Classified Employee of the Year.
The Classified School Employee of the Year program recognizes excellence in the work of public school employees such as paraprofessionals, food service workers, secretaries, custodians, and more!
Mrs. O’Brien-Green is one of nine regional winners who will go on to compete for the State Classified Employee of the Year award through the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI).
As administrative assistant, Mrs. O’Brien-Green is often the first point of contact at the school for families, students, and other staff. She says her own difficult childhood has informed an approach to students focusing on compassion and understanding to build strong relationships with them, so she can “talk with them on their good days as well as the bad days.”
To this end, she has regular morning check-ins with students to address behaviors in the classroom or give them a chance to talk about their needs and makes herself available throughout the day if students or teachers need a little extra help.
“You might walk down our hallways and hear every student or staff member wave, smile or hug Mrs. Green!” says one Wiley Elementary teacher in a nomination letter. “She connects in ways that others may not make time to or even think about.”
Stephanie O’Brien-Green’s compassion, positivity, and dedication exemplifies the qualities of the dedicated educational professionals in the ESD 123 region and across Washington State.
