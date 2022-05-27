RICHLAND, Wash.-
For over two years, Willowbrook homeowners have been fighting back against the proposal to turn private land near Amon Creek Natural Preserve into multi-family housing.
However, the city tells me, the land owners and developers need to follow an approval process.
Part of the process includes public comment and ensuring the development meets code.
Christopher Childer, Willowbrook HOA President, tells me the homeowners association is trying to show the city and the hearing examiner the poor planning of the development.
"Try to show the city and hearing examiner just how poorly thought out this development plan is," he says "how far away it is from the city's codes and state environmental laws."
The HOA has been raising money to help pay for legal fees and fight to preserve Amon Creek.
However, the city tells me the private land is continuing to follow the code process.
"From a city standpoint, we don't look at it as, 'This is a good. This is bad.' We have to look at it as, 'Does this meet the code. Does this not meet the code," says Mike Steven, City of Richland Planning Manager.
While the plans may meet codes, the HOA is more focused on the traffic and environmental impacts.
Christopher tells me the apartments are a good thing.
"I think apartments are a vital part of the community. The problem is that this particular property years and years ago, part of Richland's traffic plan was to continue Center Parkway," he tells me, "When that traffic plan was abandoned, this parcel that is zoned for medium density, lost its arterial access."
He says the street the developers are looking into is far too narrow to have the amount of traffic flow they can expect to see.
While the city has nearly 400 letters from homeowners in the South Richland neighborhood, it still needs to follow the process.
Whatever the outcome may be, Christopher and the rest of the HOA tell me they are ready to proceed with legal action.
The city of Richland is expected to hold the next hearing on June 13th at 6:00 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.