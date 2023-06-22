ELLENSBURG, Wash.- The WinCo Foods Company is planning to build a distribution center in the west of Anderson Road and east of Interstate 90. The project site is currently part of the Anderson Hay & Grain Company's Ellensburg operations. The project parcels a total of 108.24 acres, and currently contain a gravel employee parking area and hayfield.
"It will likely have an impact on traffic," said Jeremy Johnston, Planning Manager for the City of Ellensburg.
"One of the review elements of the CEPA review process was the requirement for a traffic impact analysis. So, the applicant was required to do that. They will be required to meet all public work road standards, access standards that will be required to do improvements for curve gutter inside walk along the boundaries of the development."
The project proposes construction of a new distribution center including a grocery distribution warehouse, truck returns warehouse, driver-waiting and check-in buildings thus an administrative office. The facility will sit on five different parcels but combined with a boundary line adjustment within the city of Ellensburg, in an industrial zone. The distribution center will bring employment and is expected to improve the city's economy.
"It's a significant project and some people have reached out with information on it," said Johnston.
"I can just assure the community that we have done our due diligence. We did a CEPA review, we looked into all the environmental impacts and found mitigation elements for those, which is why we issued a mitigated determination of non-significance. So, I think It'll be overall a benefit to the community, and the city will make sure that it's built to the correct standards."
The WinCo Foods Company is not fully done with its review process application. However, Johnston says it is very likely that the developmental project will start next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.