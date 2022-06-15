Wind carries controlled fire in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Benton County Fire District 1 is responding to a vegetation fire on the 15000 block of S Toure Private Road SE.
The fire began by landscapers doing controlled weed burning. It was picked up by the wind and got out of hand, according to crews on scene.
When planning to burn outside, you should stay near the fire the entire time, just in case. Have a perimeter of dirt around the fire and a hose nearby while you burn.
