ELLENSBURG, Wash. -
Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue responded to a multiple-residence fire just before 3:30 p.m. on May 19 on Airport Road. When firefighters got there, they found multiple homes and other structures on fire, with the fire spreading to grass and vegetation.
Due to difficult conditions caused by the wind, alarms were called for more assistance. In total, 15 vehicles and 40 firefighters responded to the scene, including KVFR, Kittitas County Fire District 7, Yakima Fire Department and the Yakima Training Center Fire Department.
"This was a wind-driven fire from the start and the strong winds created issues for the firefighter's initial operations," said KVFR Chief John Sinclair. "A downed powerline restricted access to one side of the fire until it was de-energized by Ellensburg City Light."
The fire destroyed two homes and one outbuilding structure. The people that were displaced were provided emergency housing through HopeSource. No people were reported injured, but one cat was rescued and taken to the veterinarian for smoke inhalation, according to Chief Sinclair.
The fire's cause is currently under investigation, but initial findings suggest the fire may have been started by a burn pile. If you plan to burn outside, Sinclair says you should be near the fire the entire time, have dirt around the perimeter and a hose nearby just in case.
"We want to remind people to never burn in strong winds," said Sinclair. "Strong winds create conditions that lead to rapid-fire growth."
