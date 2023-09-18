NACHES, Wash.- UPDATE: 4:44 p.m. According to the WSDOT real-time travel map, U.S. 12 near Naches has reopened.
U.S. 12 between milepost 186 and 189 is now open.
Drivers should still expect delays.
4:36 p.m. According to a Facebook post made by Washington State Fire Wire, the fire near Naches is being called the Wind Song Fire.
It is currently estimated to be 5 acres in size.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation real-time travel map U.S. 12 near Naches is closed in both directions.
The closure is due to fire activity outside of Naches.
U.S. 12 from milepost 186 to milepost 189 near State Route 410 has closed in all directions.
According to WSDOT, there is no estimated time of reopening.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
