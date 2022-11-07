Richland, Wash. -
After Friday's wind storm, cleanup continues around the Tri-Cities.
Trees have been uprooted, roof shingles scattered everywhere, and cars damaged from falling branches.
I talked to a local homeowner Chris Snap. He and his wife have lived in their home for almost 8 years.
Snap tells me that the house is his wife's childhood home, purchasing the home from his in-laws.
Snap tells me about what happened to his home, he says "My dog woke me up in the middle of the night. I let him outside for a little bit and turns out he was freaking out a little about the wind. I took him back inside and it wasn't five minutes after that, this big beautiful tree came down.
Snap tells me he filed an insurance claim and spent the day taking pictures of the damage.
Gary Paulson the owner of Mid-Columbia Insurance tells me that the quicker you get in an insurance claim, the faster you can get your property fixed.
Paulson also says to be patient, a lot of businesses are short-staffed at the moment so these claims take time.
He also says that homes weren't the only things that were damaged. "We've actually had more call-ins about damaged cars than homes."
Snap didn't have any damage to his cars, he says the fallen tree in his yard landed in a good spot, only damaging the fence and power lines, and was thankful that nobody was hurt.
Snap also wanted to thank the City of Richland crews for all their hard work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.