KENNEWICK - Due to a driving range netting pole snapping in the wind, part of Paul Parish Drive in Columbia Park will be temporarily closed for the time being. Pedestrian and bicycle traffic is included in the closure. The closure is in effect from between the roundabout near the WA240 entrance through Edison street. The area will not reopen until weather and conditions permit.
