Windwitches, a more common sight after Halloween and the City of Pasco is burning them

TRI-CITIES, Wash. -
Tumbleweeds, also known as windwitches, are a nuisance that cause uncertainty on the road and can even block sidewalks for kids on the way to school. The plant starts to grow in March and by late fall early winter it's usually ready for the wind to lift it off its roots and blow it around.
"A U.S. Department of Agriculture employee, L. H. Dewey, wrote in 1893 that Russian thistle had arrived in the U.S. through South Dakota in flaxseed imported from Europe in the 1870s,' according to a PBS article on tumble weeds.
And while the plant continues to be a problem to this day, the City of Pasco has found a way to burn its troubles away.
The city, in connection with public works, has two burn trailers that they take on windwitch hunts. These trailers act as a safe place for crews to dump tumbleweeds and burn them to ashes as they drive around neighborhoods and city streets trying to get rid of the botanical pest.
Felipe Bautista lead Grounds-Man for the City of Pasco said city staff go around Pasco year-round.
He said while they do take calls from citizens they check for larger groups of tumble weeds first and start there prioritizing schools.
"We try and help out by cleaning the boulevards off so the kids can get to school without getting pushed out into the road," Bautista said.
Before the trailers were made the city used to go around with big trucks to pick up tumbleweeds, transport them to be crushed and then burn them. The trailers allow the team to be much faster according to Bautista.
"We'll get to an area with, lets say 40 feet against the brick wall ten feet deep six feet high and we usually can burn that up in about ten minutes," Bautista said.
According to Konrad Kauer from the Benton County Noxious Weed Board the problem won't be going away anytime soon.
"They're going to pretty much be here forever we can't really stop the spread of them," Kauer said.
