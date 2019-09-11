Winery dedicates block of vineyard to passengers of United Flight 93

PROSSER, WA - Mercer Wine Estates in Prosser has a block of their vineyard dedicated to the passengers from United Airlines Flight 93.

This after the vineyard manager, John Derrick, lost a close friend on that flight.

He along with Rob Mercer, owner of Mercer Estates, decided to plant a vineyard in memory of the passengers, once Mercer came home after having re-enlisted in the military following the attacks.

They created "Block 93" on the Mercer Farm in Alderdale. 911 vines were planted all in honor of the fallen heroes from 9/11. The fruit from this wine is used to produce Eagle & Plow, a Cabernet Sauvignon.

100% of the revenue generated by this wine is donated to charities that benefit those who have served and their families. The charities include: Children of Fallen Patriots, Semper Fi, See 4 Vets, Friends of Flight 93, Wounded Warrior and Operation New Uniform.

The Eagle & Plow can be ordered online at http://www.mercerwine.com/eagle-plow/.

It can also be found at the Mercer Wine Estate Tasting Room in Prosser.