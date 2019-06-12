YAKIMA, WA - Yakima community members will have a rare opportunity to visit, explore, and learn more about several unique and rare treasures that are part of U.S. aviation history from Monday, June 24th through Thursday, June 27th when the Collings Foundation’s Wings of Freedom Tour visits the Yakima Air Terminal-McAllister Field.

Included in the Wings of Freedom Tour are a World War II Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, a Consolidated B-24 Liberator, a B-25 Mitchell bomber, a Curtiss P-40 Warhawk and a P-51 Mustang fighter. The aircraft that are part of the Wings of Freedom Tour will be located at the McCormick Air Center (3210 West Washington Avenue) during their stay in Yakima.

“These are truly some of the most unique examples of vintage aircraft, and they are all still in flying condition,” said Yakima Air Terminal-McAllister Field Director Rob Peterson. “The Wings of Freedom Tour offers an extraordinary opportunity to get an up close and personal look at these historic aircraft. What’s even more exciting is that people actually have the chance to fly in these wonderful examples of U.S. aviation technology,” said Peterson.

From 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm on June 24th, 9:30 am to 5:00 pm on June 25th and June 26th, and 9:30 am to 12:00 pm on June 27th, all are invited to come to the Yakima Air Terminal-McAllister Field and tour the vintage aircraft. Tours cost $15.00 for adults and $5.00 for children ages 12 and younger. World War II veterans are admitted for free.

A 30-minute flight aboard the B-17 and B-24 costs $450. Flight training in the P-51 costs $2,400 for a half hour and $3,400 for a full hour. B-25 flights are $400 per person. P-40 flight training is $2,200 for a half hour and $3,200 for a full hour.

Flight experiences in the vintage aircraft are usually scheduled to take place before or after the ground tour times listed above.

For more information about the visit to Yakima by the Wings of Freedom Tour, or to schedule a flight experience call 800-568-8924 or visit https://www.collingsfoundation.org/event/yakima-wa/

All flights are tax-deductible donations and proceeds from the flights go directly into the continuing operations of these historic aircraft.

The Collings Foundation, which is responsible for the Wings of Freedom Tour, is a non-profit organization devoted to organizing “living history” events across the nation. The tour, now in its 30th year, travels the nation as a flying tribute to the flight crews who flew the vintage aircraft, the ground crews who maintained them, the workers who built them, the soldiers, sailors, and airmen they helped protect, and the people of the United States whose freedom they helped preserve.