WALLA WALLA, Wash.-Three World War II-era planes will take to the skies for Wings Over Walla Walla September 7-10.
Wings Over Walla Walla is returning to the Walla Walla Regional Airport for the first time in over 20 years and will feature a P-51 Mustang, SBD Dauntless and T-6 Texan according to a press release announcing the event.
The planes will be on display for free and rides will be available for purchase starting at $650. One flight will be raffled off through the purchase of $40 tickets.
A welcome barbecue for the pilots and veterans will be held on September 7 at DW Distilling, featuring a Womens' Airforce Service Pilots (WASP) storytelling event with local storyteller Rebecca Hom Friday.
