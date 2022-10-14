TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The winner of the 2022 Rotary Mid-Columbia Duck Race was announced October 14 by Toyota of Tri-Cities staff, awarding DGR Grant Construction representatives with a new 2022 Toyota Tacoma Dbl Cab Shortbed truck. They’ll be presented the truck in a special ceremony at the dealership at 11 a.m. on October 18.
Duck Race representatives will attend, along with Toyota staff and Rotary members, offering a send-off for the DGR representatives.
This year, the Duck Race sold 20,178 tickets, according to the joint press release. Proceeds from the race go toward local Rotary clubs to fund projects.
