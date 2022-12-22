ESD art contest
ESD 123

PASCO, Wash.-

Educational Service District (ESD) 123 in Pasco is hosting a "Show Your Art-Show Your Culture" youth art contest over the winter break from school.

Young artists aged 12-20 are invited to submit line drawings or full-color artwork celebrating Hispanic/Latino culture and that promotes substance-free spaces and lifestyles.

Young artists interested in entering the contest can submit their artwork by email to marketing@esd123.org or in-person at the ESD main office at 3924 W. Court Street in Pasco.

The ESD office will be open on December 28, 29 and January 3, and 6.

A signed registration and release form must accompany every art submission. The deadline to submit artwork is Friday, January 6.

Winners will be notified on February 1, 2023.

Full contest details, registration forms and requirements can be found through the ESD.