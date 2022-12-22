...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS
EVENING TO 10 AM PST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills.
Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. For the Winter Weather
Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to
one tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and
Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In
Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills
of the Blue Mountains of Washington.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 10 AM PST Friday.
For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 10
AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
&&
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS
EVENING TO 10 AM PST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills.
Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. For the Winter Weather
Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to
one tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and
Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In
Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills
of the Blue Mountains of Washington.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 10 AM PST Friday.
For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 10
AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
&&
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.