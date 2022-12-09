OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is enacting its annual winter closures for sections of Wenas, Oak Creek and the L.T. Murray Wildlife areas.
According to a WDFW press release early winter conditions mean the annual winter closure in the Wenas Wildlife Area will go into effect on Friday, December 9.
Closures on Oak Creek and at L.T. Murray will start on Thursday, December 15.
The closed areas will reopen to the public on May, 1, 2023.
"We appreciate outdoor recreationists continuing to abide by these winter closures to help increase protections for elk," said Ross Huffman, WDFW South Central Region Wildlife Program Manager.
According to the WDFW, during winter and spring elk are concentrated in large numbers near winter feed sites and human disturbance can cause stress during the winter recovery period.
Gates at Hardy Canyon, Newlands Road and Woodcamp Ridge Road in the Wenas Wildlife area will be locked on Friday, December 9. The feeding area is not open to the public for viewing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.