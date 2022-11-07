PENDLETON, Ore.-
Pendleton Fire and Ambulance is promoting electrical fire and safety this week as the northwest gears up for winter. Homeowners are encouraged to be fire smart when it comes to electricity.
With colder temperatures people spend more time indoors and use more electricity for heat, electronic devices, and holiday decorations. The peak months for home electrical fires are November through March.
While we take electricity for granted, Pendleton Fire is reminding everyone that it can be dangerous. According to the United States Fire Administration about half of all home electrical fires involve lighting equipment or wiring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.