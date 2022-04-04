EASTERN WASHINGTON - The National Weather Service forecasts significant snowfall along the Cascade Mountains through Monday night. The Washington Department of Transportation said I-90, Highway 12 and Highway 2 will be affected.
The roads are expected to look worse Monday evening, but Monday morning, a semi-truck caused a closure of one of the lanes on I-90 because they didn't put on chains and slipped off the roadway. WSDOT recommends visiting their website to check chain requirements before heading over mountain passes. It's also important to know how to use those chains.
The South Central Region Communications Manager, Meagan Lott, said high winds are making road conditions even worse.
"Drivers just need to be cautious of the fact that blowing snow with these heavy winds is gonna create some poor visibility," Lott said. "They need to make sure they're prepared for that and to slow down and use caution as they travel to and from their destinations."
The expected snowfall didn't stop people from traveling to the passes today, in fact, the opposite. White Pass saw a few skiers and snowboarders excited for the fresh snowfall.
A Spokane resident named Ryan said he came down to White Pass to snowboard with his friends for his 40th birthday.
"It's like a little piece of heaven like floating on a cloud I'd say," Ryan said.
However, Tri-cities resident Robert Burges said the wind made things a bit challenging.
"It was just blowing everywhere to was in your face you'd think it'd be a bit behind us but it was just blowing in our face," Burges said.
Burges decided to go home when the wind got stronger. He said he'd be back later in the week.
According to the Northwest Avalanche Center, the high winds increase avalanche danger. WSDOT said they're most concerned about areas along I-90, but are monitoring for any signs of avalanche danger.
The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office said it's a good idea for people recreating in areas with high avalanche risk to wear an avalanche beacon. This beacon sends a signal that can be picked up by search and rescue teams to find you faster during an emergency.
Inspector Chris Whitsett said KCSO deputies wear them when they're in avalanche danger zones.
"The difference could be hours, it could be a difference of hours, which is an absolutely critical difference in certain avalanche situations," Whitsett said.
