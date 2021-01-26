YAKIMA, WA - The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. It takes effect at 6 p.m. tonight and goes through 1 p.m. tomorrow.
This advisory includes Ellensburg, Thorp, Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish and Yakima. Those areas can expect one to three inches of snow. The snow is expected to create slick roadways especially Wednesday morning.
Horace Ward Operations Manager for Yakima Valley Emergency Management recommends adding extra time to your morning commute so that you have time to defrost your car and drive safely.
"Adding another half hour to your commute could be really beneficial to ensuring you're gonna get where you wanna be," Ward said.
White Pass is also expecting five to seven inches of snow tonight, so if you plan on traveling through there make sure you are prepared in the event of an emergency.
According Ward, the most important things to make sure you have with you are food, water and blankets.
You should also have a least half a tank of gas whenever you go drive in the snow.
Ward said it is important to prepare for an emergency even when there's not a lot of snow because the weather could take a drastic turn at any moment.
"Mother nature always has a way of changing her mind and making things appear differently," Ward said. "Again the blizzard in 2019, it came up out of nowhere, I mean by the time the alert came out it was happening."
You can sign up for alerts about what's happening in Yakima County at Yakimacounty.us/alertyakima.
You can also call 511 to get the latest road conditions.