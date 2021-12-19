TRI-CITIES, Wash. - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the area, beginning Sunday at 2 p.m. and lasting through Monday at 3 p.m.
With a high of only 33 °F expected tomorrow, the rain of the day is likely to turn into a snowy mixture as the night brings colder temperatures. Residents should be prepared for 2 to 4 inches of snow accumulations and ice. The mixture should turn mainly to snow on Monday.
Commuters should be prepared for slippery roads and hazardous conditions in the morning commute. Give yourself plenty of time if you have to go out, and assume safe winter driving practices.
The rest of the week will see some cloudy days with slight chances of rain or snow. It's not a sure thing, but we may even see a little snow on Christmas. Keep an eye on the forecast this week to see how the weather develops!