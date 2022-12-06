YAKIMA, Wash.-
At the height of the recent snow and ice storm Yakima Fire responded to a rollover accident in the area of I-182 and 40th.
Four people were in the Dodge truck that rolled. According to Yakima Fire one person was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.
Local law enforcement agencies from Police to the State Patrol and Fire and Rescue are reporting that most of the crashes over the past few days are the result of drivers going too fast and not adjusting their driving habits for the conditions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.