Winter weather reminders: symptoms of hypothermia and gas poisoning

PACIFIC NORTHWEST — Medical specialists in the Pacific Northwest are warning the public about two significant threats faced during frigid winter weather, hypothermia and carbon monoxide poisoning, as below-freezing temperatures are predicted.
Hypothermia
Temperatures are already low, but they’re forecasted to continue dropping throughout the end of 2022. It’s especially important as it gets colder to know common signs of hypothermia.
Adults showing symptoms of hypothermia will experience shivering, memory loss, slurred speech, drowsiness, exhaustion and fumbling hands. Babies with hypothermia will have very low energy and bright red, cold skin, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“(When people are) severely hypothermic, they get confused,” said Dr. Stephen Morris, UW Medicine emergency medicine physician. “They’re shivering uncontrollably. They can have difficulty walking. Those are times when you really need to call Medic One and get them down there to help you and get you to the hospital.”
If you notice symptoms of hypothermia in someone, take their temperature. Get medical attention immediately if their temperature is below 95 degrees. While you wait, try to warm up the affected person.
Assist a person affected with hypothermia by removing any wet clothing and giving them a warm drink once in a warm room or shelter. The CDC says to warm the center of their body, with an electric blanket or with skin-to-skin contact under loose, dry layers. After their body temperature increases, wrap them in a warm blanket, including their head and neck.
Gas poisoning
Many people use a generator to keep warm, especially when the power goes out; just make sure your generator is outside. Carbon monoxide is in the fumes that come from burning fuel in vehicles, stoves, lanterns, grills, fireplaces, gas ranges, furnaces and other small engines. If indoors, the gas can build up and poison those who breathe it.
“It’s so dangerous to have an engine in the house running because it produces carbon monoxide (CO), which you don’t smell,” said Dr. Beth Ebel, UW Medicine pediatrician at Harborview’s Pediatric Clinic and Injury Prevention and Research Center. “It makes you sleepy and then it kills you.”
Common symptoms of CO poisoning include headaches, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain and confusion, according to the CDC. Make sure there is a carbon monoxide detector in your home to keep yourself safe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.