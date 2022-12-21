Extreme winter weather

cemT // Shutterstock

OLYMPIA, Wash.-

Extreme cold like much of the Pacific Northwest is experiencing this week and severe winter storms can cause dangerous and life-threatening conditions.

The Washington State Fire Marshal's Office is reminding everyone that taking action now, can make a big difference in protecting yourself, your family and home this winter.

Tips to stay safe during extreme winter weather:

  • Stay informed of current and upcoming weather patterns and conditions.
  • Insulate the pipes in your home to prevent freezing.
  • Learn how to shut off main valves in case a pipe does burst.
  • Gather supplies in case the power goes out for an extended period of time.
  • Avoid using carbon monoxide producing appliances indoors, including generators.
  • Create an emergency supply kit for your car and keep a full gas tank.
  • If you have a wood burning fireplace keep a supply of dry wood on hand.