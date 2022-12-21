OLYMPIA, Wash.-
Extreme cold like much of the Pacific Northwest is experiencing this week and severe winter storms can cause dangerous and life-threatening conditions.
The Washington State Fire Marshal's Office is reminding everyone that taking action now, can make a big difference in protecting yourself, your family and home this winter.
Tips to stay safe during extreme winter weather:
- Stay informed of current and upcoming weather patterns and conditions.
- Insulate the pipes in your home to prevent freezing.
- Learn how to shut off main valves in case a pipe does burst.
- Gather supplies in case the power goes out for an extended period of time.
- Avoid using carbon monoxide producing appliances indoors, including generators.
- Create an emergency supply kit for your car and keep a full gas tank.
- If you have a wood burning fireplace keep a supply of dry wood on hand.
