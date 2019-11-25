"Winter Wishes" gives every student a gift at Highlands Middle School

KENNEWICK, WA - This holiday season, Highlands Middle School is gifting a present to every student.

Students can request any school materials of their preference or they can also ask for quality time with the teacher of their choice. To accomplish this goal, the staff at the middle school needs your help. You can drop off your monetary donations at Highlands Middle School located on 425 S. Tweedt St., Kennewick.

Tracy Stewart, a teacher, says this is a way to teach and spread kindness.

"I think the Winter Wishes program is something special to our whole entire staff," says Stewart. "I think spreading kindness and selflessness is very important."

Gifts are handed out the week before winter break or after. This is a holiday tradition the staff hopes to maintain for years to come.