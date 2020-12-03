Winter Wonderland in Richland's John Dam Plaza

RICHLAND, WA - The City of Richland and HAPO Community Credit Union partner once again to bring joy to our community this holiday season.
The 2020 Winter Wonderland Festival of Lights in John Dam Plaza and on the HAPO Community Stage features thousands of dancing lights set to holiday music. In addition, seasonal displays will line the sidewalks to bring joy, excitement, and happiness to all who visit the park.
“HAPO is proud to partner with the City of Richland this holiday season and we hope these bright lights will help bring some holiday cheer,” said Crystal Contreras, Community Relations Director for HAPO Community Credit Union.
Seasonal displays include:
- Santa’s house featuring a mailbox for children of all ages to drop “Letters to the North Pole” – don’t forget to include a return address!
- The Richland Alphabet Home Village including replicas of A, B, and D scale-model houses decorated with holiday cheer.
- Three “Mega” trees displayed on the HAPO Community Stage.
- A musical playlist of 14 holiday favorites projecting throughout the park.
There will be no organized celebrations, concessions, or warming fires this year to avoid overcrowding. Those who gather are asked to wear masks and maintain 6-foot social distancing.
The lights will be dancing to music every evening throughout the holiday season from 4:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Those who remain in their vehicles can tune their FM dial to 104.5 FM.
In addition to the Winter Wonderland Festival of Lights, the Richland Parks and Recreation team will be spreading more holiday cheer by distributing holiday gift bags full of treats and Richland souvenirs. To reserve your household’s “Holiday in a Bag”, register online starting Friday, December 4th. Supplies are limited to one gift bag per household in order to spread as much joy and kindness as possible. The goal is to promote family togetherness and gratitude during this holiday season.
The Richland Parks & Recreation team will be sharing additional winter and holiday-themed activities and stories on their website and through social media. Go to www.ci.richland.wa.us/winterwonderland and follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/richlandparksandrec for the most up to date information