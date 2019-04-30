KENNEWICK, WA - Volunteer teams from the Wishing Star Foundation will be delivering a special surprise to members of the Tri-Cities community during their 14th annual “Send a Friend a Goat” event that runs from May 6th-10th.

A $50 donation to Wishing Star enables Tri-Cities community members the opportunity to have fun with unsuspecting friends or coworkers by having a real baby goat delivered to their offices or meetings on the day and time of their choice. The recipient will be asked to make a donation of any amount to pay for the removal of the goat. Anyone can sign up to have a goat delivered, or can purchase “Goat Insurance” for $100 to prevent a surprise visit by registering online at www.sendafriendagoat.com. Last year, over $40,000 was raised to help grant wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses right here in our community.

Celebrating its 35th year, the Wishing Star Foundation is the oldest wish-granting organization in the state of Washington, and was established in 1983 by a local teacher and mother who was impacted by the loss of a first-grade student to cancer. Wishing Star is dedicated to building lasting relationships with wish kids and their families through its “Beyond the Wish” program, and continues to keep in touch with wish families, surprising them with extra gifts and giving attention when it is needed most. Wishing Star has made a difference in the lives of over 1,500 families. Currently, there are 26 children waiting for their wishes to be granted. An average cost of a wish is $6,000 with an additional $3,500 leveraged in the form of in-kind goods and services in the community.

For more information about “Send a Friend a Goat” or Wishing Star foundation please go online to www.sendafriendagoat.com or www.wishingstar.org, or contact Krista Spiker Caro at kristac@wishingstar.org or (509) 744-341.