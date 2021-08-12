RICHLAND, WA - Kadlec Regional Medical Center had a total of 64 patients with COVID-19 today, 54 in the entire hospital, and 7 waiting for a bed in the emergency room. 12 of these COVID patients are in the ICU, none of which have been vaccinated. With COVID patients filling the ICU beds, this doesn't leave much room for patients recovering from surgery, trauma, or other serious illnesses like a heart attack.
"To put that into perspective, during the worst part of the pandemic, the highest number of COVID patients we had in our hospital was 63 patients," said Dr. Phani Kantameni, Kadlec' ICU Medical Director.
Kadlec usually has 20 beds open in their ICU. Today, they had 15 beds because of a shortage of nurses.
"Our nurses are calling in because they're so burnt out. We have been at this for 19 months," said Dr. Kantanemi.
The overflow of COVID patients, the max capacity of ICUs, and the shortage of nurses are not unique to Kadlec but are issues happening throughout the nation.
"For the past several weeks we have had to call Idaho, Oregon, and others across states just so we can transfer some of our patients to them because we are trying to give medical attention to everyone, and sometimes we don't have room for them," said Dr. Kantanemi.
While this has happened on and off during some of the darkest times of the pandemic, Dr. Kantanemi says this time is different because this time, it doesn't have to be this way.
"We now have beautiful vaccines that researchers have been working on for decades. What I mean by that is that people may think we rushed creating this vaccine but we didn't. It's been handled effectively and safely. mRNA research has been around since the 1980s and NIH has been investing in vaccine research to prepare for a time like this since the 1960s and both went into creating this vaccine." said Dr. Kantanemi.
Dr. Kantanemi says those in the emergency room have sometimes had to wait hours to get admitted because of the max capacity of beds and shortage of nurses.
"And so if my dad or someone in the community gets a heart attack or someone needs surgery, we now may not have a bed or resources to give that person the medical attention they need," said Dr. Kantanemi.
But this could all be ameliorated if more people got vaccinated.
"The vaccine was not designed to keep you from getting COVID because there is still a less than 5% chance but it is designed to keep you from becoming hospitalized and coming into my ICU.," said Dr. Kantanemi.
In Benton and Franklin County, the number of breakthrough cases of vaccinated people getting COVID is below 0.5%.
Kadlec doctors want to remind anyone whether COVID-19 symptoms or not, to seek medical attention for any health concerns or medical emergencies.
The wait-time and resources to give medical attention may be compounded and longer because of the overflow of COVID patients; however, doctors want to remind the community that this can be helped by getting vaccinated.