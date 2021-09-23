PASCO, WA - Go Bowl in Pasco is the oldest bowling alley in all of Tri-Cities, dating as far back as World War II. New ownership/management under Saul Martinez and two other men hope to revitalize Go Bowl as a happening spot for friends and family.
"I am really passionate about serving the Tri-Cities community. I am a teacher at Pasco School District and my family is involved in the community too, so I always want to find ways to get involved." said Saul Martinez.
Martinez bought Go Bowl in 2020 only a few days before the March shutdown due to the pandemic.
All the money they invested for renovations and cleaning the place up was lost due to just trying to stay open.
"Business has been very slow, and we have been on the verge of closing down but we're doing everything we can to not let that happen." said Martinez.
Martinez, a second-generation Mexican American, recalls how his family immigrated here from Jalisco, Mexico as farm workers.
"My family was so hard working, especially my grandpa. It is their sacrifice and hard work that has inspired me to continue that legacy and always aim for success and hard work even when it gets hard." said Martinez.
Not only is he working on renovating the bowling alley, the building also has a conference room, and event room (where they just hosted a baby shower), and other spaces which he plans to fill with new ideas.
"We have space to have a bakery or a coffee shop or even a taco truck in the parking lot. That way this corner can be a place of food, entertainment, fun, and even meeting room for businesses or events." said Martinez.
